Sheffield FC pipped after leading 2-1; Joe Lumsden earns Stocksbridge a draw at Cleethorpes

Sheffield FC slipped to a 3-2 home reversal against a resurgent Corby Town after letting slip a 2-1 lead at the interval.

The visitors arrived at the Coach and Horses Ground having won the previous five outings in league and cup.

And they were in front in the first minute winning an early corner from which Leon Lobjoit nodded home.

Club hit back to equalise on 19 minutes. Striker German had looked lively and r got his reward when he latched onto Sam Finlaw’s ball over the defence to drill home a fine low effort.

Sheffield took the lead on 36 minutes. Jack Brownell unpicked the Corby defence with a fine through ball to Jamie Yates to score with a confident finish.

The visitors hit the woodwork just before half-time and equalised on 56 minutes.. Laurence Bilboe made a fine low save but the keeper could do nothing as Jordan Crawford threaded home the loose ball to make it 2-2.

Sheffield were five minutes away from what would had been a decent point against good opponents, when Corby came up with a winner. Steven Leslie curling in a low free kick from the edge of the box.

Stocksbridge Park Steels came away from second-placed Cleethorpes Town with a good point from a 1-1 draw. So close is it at the top end of the table that the draw saw Steels slip from third to seventh.

Town grabbed the lead on 13 minutes when Danny North played in Luke Mascall to tuck a shot beyond David Reay, the goal coming just moments after Joe Lumsden had been denied at the other end.

Lumsden though didn’t have long to wait for his 15th goal of the season picking up a pass from Scott Ruthven to fire Steels level on 25 minutes.

Lumsdenhit the post in the second half before . Cleethorpes found themselves down to ten-men for the last 14 minutes after North was shown a straight red card but Steels couldn’t; make the advantage count .

in the closing stages.

Frickley Athletic moved up to third after extending their unbeaten run to five games with a 2-0 home win against Stamford.

Jacob Hazel gave Athletic a 12th minute lead from the penalty spot for his 12th goal of the season after Steve Hopewell had been hauled down. The hosts though had to wait until the 85th minute before sealing the points. Gavin Allott flicking on a long ball out of defence to send Danny Frost clear on goal to thump the ball home.

Shaw Lane had to settle fora point from a 3-3 draw at Ashton United. The home side raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

However, Paul Clayton quickly pulled one back then after a own-goal had levelled the scores, Spencer Harris put the Ducks 3-2 up from the penalty spot just before the interval. That looked like being enough but Ashton had other ideas, pegging Shaw Lane back with a equaliser a minute from time.

Buxton came from behind to win 5-1 at Coalville Town. Andy McWilliams 18th minute effort cancelling out the home sides early advantage before Liam Hardy (2) and an Ant Wilson brace with his first goals for the club rounded off the scoring, while goals from Tyrell Waite and Shaun Harrod saw Matlock Town beat Stafford Rangers 2-0.