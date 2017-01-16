Sheffield FC suffer fourth defeat in eight days

A first half hat-trick from Jack Jeys helped condemn Sheffield FC to a third defeat in eight days as Club finished on the wrong end of a 4-0 scoreline at Bedworth United.

In a lively opening the hosts forced a series of corners inside the opening five minutes, while at the other end Andy Gascoigne went close with a header.

However, it was Bedworth who broke the deadlock on 10 minutes with Jeys volleying in from a cross. Eight minutes later Sheffield fell further behind when from a free-kick from deep Jeys nipped in to nod past Danny Haystead.

Jeys scored his and the home side’s third four minutes from the interval with a driven shot that went in off the post to leave Club with a mountain to climb.

Sheffield did push to get back in the game at the start of the second half with Gascoigne forcing the home keeper into a good save with a header from Liam Royles ball into the box. Mohammed Hamid got in a decent shot that the keeper couldn’t hold with Jason Foster lashing the loose ball way off target. Haystead had to make a decent save to prevent Jeys grabbing his fourth as Sheffield were caught on the counter attack.

However, the game was over as a contest on the hour as Bedworth made it 4-0 through Iyseden Christie’s effort from the edge of the box.

Club had the chance to pull one back when the home keeper spilled a cross but substitute Connor Brunt put the chance wide with.

Bedworth found themselves down to ten-men for the remaining 20 minutes after Christie was shown a straight red for a stamp on Tom Rose but the game was already wrapped up by then.

Stocksbridge Park Steels home clash against Belper Town was victim of a frozen Bracken Moor pitch.

Shaw Lane AFC moved six points clear at the top of Division One South following a 1-0 victory in their top of the table clash at second-placed Spalding United.

Gary Burnett’s 19th minute strike proved sufficient although the Ducks had goalkeeper Mathiues Zaniewski to thank for a string of fine saves.

Tuesday fixtures: Integro League Cup 2nd round: Tadcaster Albion v Shaw Lane AFC.

Premier Division: Buxton v Stafford Rangers.