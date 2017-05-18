Sheffield ice hockey teams are double champions on national finals weelend as fellow city duo make it four in the finals

What a proud weekend for the city as Sheffield IHA provided two national champions from the big finals day at ice Sheffield.

Sheffield Under-11 Thunder and U13 Lasers squads completed 100% win records for the season with their triumphs.

Sheffield Under-13 Lasers ice hockey national champions

On a weekend when Sheffield boasted four teams in the finals, the U18 Steelhawks and the U15 Stormers suffered semi-final defeats.

Lasers U13 faced a potentially testing semi-final gameagainst Chelmsford but their a well-drilled team came through comfortably 5-1.

And they had an even easier 8-2 win over North League rivals Nottingham in the final. After a close, fast-paced period, Lasers stepped up the pressure and dominated long stretches of play for the remainder of the match.

In the semi-final Thunder U11s faced Swindon, another teamwith an 100% win record withonly seven goals conceeded by both teams over 26 games, but the Sheffield lads triumphed 4-1.

And incredibly, their final also finished 8-2 with a great victory over Chelmsford.

The U18s Steelhawks battled brilliantly but lost 3-0 to an excellent Okanagan team.

The U15 Stormers went out to the eventual champions Peterborough. But on Sunday they played really well to snatch third place with just 35 seconds remaining against Nottingham, with a bullet of a shot from the blue line.