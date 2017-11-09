Sheffield Sharks aim to turn tables on Leicester Riders

DBL Sheffield Sharks plan to build on their excellent run of form tonight.

The team is enjoying a six-game win streak and hope to make it seven against Leicester Riders, who have had their number previously.

Sharks’ 6ft 3ins guard Chris Alexander said the main influences on their fine run had “been our defence, executing game plans and everyone buying into their role on the team.

“Everyone needs to be ready to face adversity over the next few weeks.

“Leicester are a great team and I think it will be a great game, but our focus has been on having a great week of practice and being ready.”

Riders recovered from consecutive losses to return to winning ways last Friday. There will also be a familiar face back in Leicester after the club re-signed athletic American forward TrayVonn Wright.

The BBL Championship match’s tip off starts at 7:30pm, at Leicester Sports Arena.

Sheffield have won all but one of their six games so far, normally a series of results which would guarantee a place at the top of the division.

But that accolade is presently in the hands of Esh Group Eagles Newcastle, who have a 100 per cent success rate.

The two powerhouse teams collide on November 17.