Sheffield Sharks boss pays tribute to his team ahead of Worcester Wolves game

DBL Sharks Sheffield coach Atiba Lyons has praised the way his side recovered from setbacks during their 2016/17 BBL season to head into the end-of-season play-offs in good form.

Sharks face Worcester Wolves in their BBL Play-Off quarter final first leg at the EIS tomorrow following a 82-84 defeat to Eagles Newcastle in their final game of the regular season. And Lyons paid tribute to his players and staff after another promising performance against one of the league’s top sides last time out.

“Despite a fourth place finish it’s a very gratifying year for me as a coach” said Lyons. “I think with the amount of personnel we’ve had, the amount of changes and injuries... It was very frustrating, it was tedious but credit to the guys and to the coaching staff.

“Ariel Parrucci [assistant coach] did a really good job of keeping things afloat, we were creative a lot of times with a lot of different things because of numbers and personnel. So it was a gratifying season in numerous ways.”

On-court, a last-second three pointer from Rashawn Rembert which would have claimed a Sheffield win narrowly missed against Newcastle.

On that defeat, Lyons said: “It was unfortunate that we didn’t get the win against Newcastle.

“We definitely had our shot when Rashawn let that ball go - it looked good and it went in and out, so that hurt but overall it was a good performance at the end of the season.

“The energy was strong, the guys came out and played well together and there’s a lot of positives to take away.”

Lyons said the Sharks will be confident yet wary of the threat Worcester pose, and go into their crucial play-off tie on the back of a comfortable 83-70 win over the Wolves just two weeks ago.

“We’ve just played them and neither team shot the ball particularly well in that game, but we know they can really light it up at times.

“There are a lot of unknown quantities which took place in the last game so we’ve got to be sure we’re ready for everything.”