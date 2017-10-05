Sheffield Sharks boss warns against complacency ahead of Leeds Force game

DBL Sharks Sheffield coach Atiba Lyons says his side won’t take anything for granted when they host Leeds tomorrow night.

Leeds shipped a record 148 points in their season opener against ESH Group Eagles Newcastle last weekend, the margin of defeat also the largest in the history of the BBL.

However, Lyons believes the BBL is stronger than ever and expects his players to guard against any complacency. “Leeds had a tough loss in their first game but with the new coach coming in he will start influencing his stuff, and they’ll definitely be much stronger for this going forward” said Lyons. Sharks suffered defeat to Surrey in their first game but then won in Glasgow.

Lyons praised his players’ ability to bounce back from defeat in the impressive win at Glasgow Rocks.

“It was the first weekend of games and it was definitely split in terms of the contrast between how we played,” said Lyons.

“But it was good to see the guys bounce back on the road. It’s hard to know what to expect from your team at this time of year but they showed a lot of heart and concentration.”

Lyons also talked up his new-look Sharks side’s speed on the transition and ability to score points from anywhere.

“It was something we recruited for this year – a faster, more dynamic team in open court” said Lyons.

“At times last year we were a little bit slow, more of a half-court team, and it’s nice to be able to score some points from nothing.”