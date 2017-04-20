Sheffield Sharks get their teeth into Worcester Wolves

The DBL Sharks Sheffield face a tough final weekend of the season as they hope to end the British Basketball League Championship campaign strongly.

They face an in-form Worcester Wolves side on the road on Friday night before hosting ESH Group Eagles Newcastle in their final league game on Sunday at EIS Sheffield, and head coach Atiba Lyons knows his side will be tested.

“It’s a tough last weekend” said Lyons. “Worcester are playing incredibly well and we’ve got to do our best to slow them down. I hope we’ve come back to strength at the right time - Jordan Davis still isn’t 100% but he’s definitely there or thereabouts in terms of finishing the season strong and it’s good he’s back for the play-offs. He did well last game and hopefully he can build on that.”

Worcester have won their last 11 league games. “They’ve got a lot better since we last saw them,” said Lyons. “But I hope we have too, and I think we can show that. It’s just about us trying to build momentum for the play-offs and trying to finish the season well.”

Sharks could finish as high as second if results go their way and are in a three-team battle with Worcester and Glasgow Rocks just behind Newcastle, the team occupying that second spot.

But Lyons feels it’s important the Sharks focus in the task in hand and see where it takes them come Sunday evening.

“At the end of the day you’ve got to win your own games and not rely on other people to win or lose” said Lyons.

“It’s a very interesting end to the season. It’s going to go down to the last second and we’ll only find out afterwards where we’ve finished, so hopefully we can do well against Worcester and get the win, and hopefully get a win on Sunday for a good final place.”