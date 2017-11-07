Sheffield Sharks home in on Cup final place

DBL Sharks Sheffield will face Worcester Wolves after the draw was made for the 2018 BBL Cup Semi-Finals.

Cheshire Phoenix will play London Lions in the other semi.

The clubs are one step away from reaching the prestigious Final which will take place at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham on Sunday January 28.

Worcester Wolves are looking to make history, since they have never reached the BBL Cup Final previously.

The ties will be played over two-legs, with the date and times of the games to be confirmed in due course.