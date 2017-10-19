Sheffield Sharks: Lyons’ praise for resolve ahead of Bristol clash

Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons is looking forward to a test against Bristol Flyers at the EIS on Friday night – and has praised his side’s composure following the win over Plymouth Raiders last time out.

The Sharks triumphed 83-78 against the south westerners at the EIS, a win which came thanks in no small part to their ability to see the game out under intense Plymouth pressure.

“Plymouth are down a man or two but credit to them,” said Lyons.

“They fought like dogs and made a heck of a run at us and really put us on our heels but we showed our composure. They put away a lot of threes, some back-to-back threes, so they played much better second half.”

And Lyons was pleased with how his side weathered the Plymouth storm.

“We left at least 46 points out there in lay-ups,” said Lyons.

“But I was proud that in the fourth quarter, even though it was still a tough game, they made plays when we needed to, free-throws when we needed to. We didn’t play great in the second half but we did a good job to keep our nerve.”

Attention now turns to the Sharks’ next home fixture, against another south west side in Bristol Flyers. The game will see the Sharks face former player Jordan Davis for the first time.

“Andreas (Flyers coach) has retained a lot of guys,” said Lyons.

“They also have Jordan Davis who I believe is coming off the bench and giving them some minutes, so they’ve got a well-rounded team.

“It’s going to be a good test for us to see where they are – Plymouth is probably not at their full strength right now but Bristol is definitely one of those teams that’s hit the floor running this season.”