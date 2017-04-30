Sheffield Sharks pipped in bid for play-off semi-final

A strong final quarter by the DBL Sharks Sheffield fell just short as they were beaten 86-84 on the road by Worcester Wolves to be knocked out of the 2016/17 British Basketball League play-off quarter finals 159-155 on aggregate.

Going into the second leg there was little to choose between the two sides after a 71-73 Worcester win at the EIS on Friday, and despite leading by as many as 19 points on the night the Wolves had to hold off a late Sharks onslaught to progress to the semi-finals.

However the Wolves kept the Sharks at arms length to knock out the defending champions with a four-point aggregate success.

Danny Huffor top scored with 23 points with three other players in double figures as the Wolves continued their impressive form of late with another victory.

The home side led by five after the first 10 minutes and pulled clear late in the second with a 19-3 burst as they built a 50-34 half-time advantage.

After a 20-20 third period, Wolves moved into a 76-57 lead with 7:35 left on the clock before the Sharks cut the gap with a 14-2 run.

Triples from Malcolm Riley, pictured, and Zach Gachette made it a one-point game and a free throw from Trevor Setty was enough to secure the win on the night and overall.

Riley had 23 points for the Sharks, but their loss means there will be new Play-Off champions this season.

DBL Sharks scorers: Riley 23, Tuck 15, Rembert/Sing 13, Wroblicky/Gachette 8, Guercy 4.