Sheffield Sharks players must learn from every game, says coach

DBL Sharks Sheffield head coach Atiba Lyons says his side are well prepared for tonight’s testing fixture against an in-form Worcester Wolves at the EIS.

Sharks beat Manchester Giants 87-64 last time out following two defeats - one of which came in the BBL Trophy against the Wolves in January. But despite that 99-68 loss against the Wolves in the Sharks’ first game of 2017, coach Lyons insisted his players will be ready for Worcester.

“We definitely got hit by Worcester a few weeks ago” said Lyons. “It put a few things into perspective, but we’re ready for the game. Worcester are playing really well and we’ve seen their resurgence in terms of beating some of the top teams, Newcastle in particular. You can’t take any team lightly in this league.”

Lyons was pleased with the Sharks’ performance against Manchester but stressed his side is still improving. “Manchester was a must-win game for us following the break. We appreciated being able to get back on the same page and regroup, as there have been so many different changes for various reasons. We did a great job, but there’s still time for the guys to learn. Defensively it was much improved. We had a few issues that we wanted to fix, and we had a break and really worked on it.”

Lyons added: “As a coach, I still see some areas which are inconsistent. The guys are starting to play naturally within the system, but there’s still points that need to be made.

“We’re still a work in progress, but there’s the tools there and once we really pull together it’ll be a lot better for us.”