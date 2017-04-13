Sheffield Sharks seek end of season consistency

DBL Sharks Sheffield coach Atiba Lyons is looking to seal another season-head-to-head series when his side faces Bristol Flyers at the EIS on Friday night.

Sharks put in a strong performance against Leicester Riders last Friday before eventually succumbing to defeat. They bounced back with a 58-92 win at Manchester Giants two days later.

And Sharks will be out to rediscover the passion which returned against Riders and Giants following a lacklustre defeat to Glasgow Rocks in their previous home game.

“We came out to pick ourselves up following the Glasgow result but Leicester are a very strong team” said Lyons. “We did well to stay in the game, but they forced it and made some shots when it mattered. But it was a good effort and it was definitely an improvement on Glasgow.”

Lyons was especially pleased with the performances of Rashawn Rembert and Malcolm Riley - Rembert ended last weekend with a total of 48 points across their two games.

Lyons said: “Bristol have had a tough run lately but they beat us on the home court. They’re a very strong, physical team and very strong defensive team. It’ll go down to the wire just because of the defence they play. We’d like to just keep getting as many head-to-heads as we can.”

The coach added: “We know there’s not that many games left but it’s a tight race, so we’ve just got to keep that in mind.

“Hopefully we can build some momentum going into the play-offs and help push us forward.”