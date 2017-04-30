Sheffield Steeler celebrates GB golden achievement

Sheffield Steelers’ forward Robert Dowd says winning the gold medal in Belfast is the best trophy success of his career after Great Britain gained promotion to the World Championship Division 1 Group A.

Dowd started off the goalscoring before Brendan Brooks and two from Matthew Myers saw GB beat Japan 4-0 in Belfast. What can I say? This is fantastic - what a way to end the season,” said Dowd, who won the Play Offs with Sheffield.

“I have high points in my career but winning the gold for my country might just take the biscuit. “We are such a tightly-knit group and that saw us through the week.

“We were so unlucky the last two years and that really hurt us. All summer it hurt.

“So to win it is going to make this summer so much sweeter.”