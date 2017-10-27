Sheffield Steeler hit by big ban - discipline chief removed from job

Colton Fretter will miss six games for Sheffield Steelers after his punishment for attacking a Belfast Giants player Spiro Goulakas was upgraded.

The EIHL had asked for an independent review of the incidents that occurred in a game between the teams last Sunday October 22.

After it was completed today, Fretter was hit by the extended suspension and Simon Kirkham, Elite League Head of Referees, was ditched as Head of the Department of Player Safety

The EIHL said: "Lyle Seitz, former NHL linesman, was used along with members of the Player Safety Committee (PSC), a global body established for overseeing player safety and discipline for a number of leagues throughout the hockey world.

"Members of the PSC are experienced hockey people that look at incidents and give their independent analysis based on the video clips supplied by the leagues."

Their ruling stated: "Fretter – Suspension is now 6 games instead of 1 game. Goulakos – Suspension is now 2 games instead of 3 games. Penalty for 5+ Game for Checking from behind is removed from his record."

Fretter had shown a "wilful purpose to injure" continued the statement.

"The EIHL have removed Simon Kirkham as Head of the Department of Player Safety with immediate effect."