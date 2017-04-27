Sheffield Steeler star says GB will respect Netherlands ice hockey rivals

Great Britain blueliner Ben O’Connor says his side will give Netherlands full respect tomorrow night.

The Sheffield Steeler picked up a goal and two assists in the 5-2 World championship success over Lithuania on Wednesday.

It left GB and Japan each with nine points at the top of the table; they meet in the final game of the tournament on Saturday. However O’Connor says the team aren’t looking past Netherlands.

“It is cliched when we say ‘one game at a time’ but it is so very true” he commented. “If you slip up in a game like that then the gold medal is gone. We’ll give them the utmost respect and get the job done. We all love coming away and playing for GB” he added.

“It’s a fantastic atmosphere, a lot of the guys have known each other for a long time. It is fun away from the rink and at the rink. But when it comes to business we knuckle down and work hard.”

GB face Netherlands in their fourth game in Division 1B of the IIHF World Championship, face off at SSE Arena in Belfast is 7.30pm.