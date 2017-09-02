Sheffield Steelers 0-0 Coventry Blaze (latest)

Luke Ferrara had a painful return to Sheffield Steelers tonight.



The Coventry Blaze winger fired two shots at former team-mate Ervins Mustukovs and was then cross-checked from the back head-first into the net.

It was one of relatively few memorable events in a goal-less first period at Sheffield Arena.

The crowd got involved with every shift of the Steeler young guns with Liam Kirk and Kieran Brown continuing to impress - while Cole Shudra showed his steely resolve with the illegal challenge on Ferrara.

John Armstrong and Robert Dowd were the likely avenues for a goal, but not enough Steeler forwards got close enough to trouble Kevin Nastiuk in the Blaze net.

Steelers had split last weekend's games against Elite League opposition, beating Manchester Storm 5-4 and then being outgunned 2-4 in Altrincham.

A defenceman, Ben O'Connor, scored both goals in the north west, so the forwards wanted to be sharper tonight against Blaze, who finished next to bottom of the League last season.

But it wasn't to be in the opening 40 minutes.

The middle session was barren again, but more entertaining.

Zack Fitzgerald set the Arena alight with a cracking fight with Danick Paquette - the Coventry man getting in the odd blow, but he ran out of steam as the scrap progressed and an official wisely stepped in with him looking decidedly vulnerable.

Davey Phillips and Ross Venus also fought in a session Steelers dominated.

Colton Fretter came closest to breaking the deadlock, he hit the underside of the bar.

As for Ferrara, he suffered a puck-to-the-foot injury, but carried on gamely.