Sheffield Steelers 1-5 Belfast Giants (latest)

Sheffield Steelers endured a horror first period against Belfast Giants tonight.

They were taken to the cleaners by a super-hot Northern Irish side.

John Armstrong and Mathieu Roy. Pic: Dean Woolley

Sheffield conceded goals after top scorer Chris Higgins got hold of a loose puck at 5:38 and placed it over Ervins Mustukovs’ body, an unmarked Michael Quesnele added at 8:27 and then two came from David Rutherford on the power play at 12:51 and 17:24.

It couldn’t have gone any worse for Steelers in the opening session. But were they that superior

Or was it a fluke?

Not exactly.

Second placed Belfast answered then when Rutherford assisted on a Brandon Benedict goal at 30:59 to ring up a hugely embarrassing, and unexpected, 0-5 score.

The newly assembled Steelers’ top line clicked in, finally for Sheffield at 35;06 when Colton Fretter tipped in a shot after a play involving linemates Mathieu Roy and Andreas Valdix.