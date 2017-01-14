Sheffield Steelers 2-0 Coventry Blaze (cont)

Sheffield Steelers overcame the frustration of a half an hour face off delay to impose themselves on Coventry Blaze this evening.

A partial lighting failure meant the game was late starting.

But when it started Sheffield were the faster of two quick teams.

Mathieu Roy took just 35 seconds to fire the puck at goalie Brian Stewart.

And Levi Nelson made a more telling contact, scoring off a power play move featuring Yared Hagos, Andreas Valdix at 1:33.

Anders Franzon hit a Blaze post but there was a set-back for the home side when Levi Nelson was kicked out for driving Barry Almeida into the boards from behind.

A precise pass, at speed, from Colton Fretter set up a goal for d-man Jace Coyle at 11:21.

At 2-0 down Coventry rallied.

Jordan Pietrus crashed the puck on to Ervins Mustukovs’ bar and Robin Bergman shot wide from a good position.

