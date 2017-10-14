Sheffield Steelers 2-3 Nottingham Panthers (latest)

Mathieu Roy was back for Sheffield Steelers tonight and assisted on a first period goal against rivals Nottingham Panthers.

The talisman winger returned from injury in the first Elite League match of the season against Nottingham at Sheffield Arena.

He was part of the move that saw Tim Wallace scored on the left flank, just under the crossbar, from Ben O'Connor to put Sheffield ahead on the Power Play at 4:26.

It was Wallace's second goal in 13 games - and rich reward for an excellent display.

Steelers, without injured Davey Phillips and rested import Brady Ramsay, were highly impressive early on.

There was a lot of activity around Panthers crease and there was particular applause from Panthers' fans for their goaltender Mike Garnett's save from Wallace at 9;13.

Ervins Mustukovs, at the opposite end, made smart blocks from David Clarke and Yan Sauve.

But he was beaten by a cheeky goal at 16;29, when Robert Farmer with his back to goal, squeezed the puck through his own legs and over the line.

Panthers hadn't really deserved an equaliser, but you couldn't deny the craftsmanship of the leveller.

Notts did, however, control much of the second session.

A Joonas Ronnberg error let in Suave for a go-ahead goal at 20;47 and four minutes later a clean shot from Tim Billingsley gave an unexpected 3-1 lead to Sheffield.

Paul Thompson's men looked a little ragged.

Zack Fitzgerald tried to enforce his kind of justice and law with a scrap with Mathieu Gagnon, who suffered a facial cut.

And another Steelers' heavyweight made an even more important contribution, Matt Marquardt reducing the arrears to 2-3 at 37;34.