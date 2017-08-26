Sheffield Steelers 5-4 Manchester Storm (final score)

Steelers and their fans joined together in the traditional banner-raising salute at Sheffield Arena tonight to celebrate the club’s triumph in last year’s Play Off final.

Then it was back to the routine business of pre-season ice hockey, a month-long camp which should give Steelers something of an advantage over some Elite League teams.

One of those is Storm, taken over recently by Ryan Finnerty.

His new boys were looking to impress the new coach as the action swung underway.

And that, they certainly did, pulling back from 5-2 down to a single goal difference.

Tonight was Steelers’ fifth pre-season game.

Paul Thompson

The home side had enjoyed two testing games, each, against Euro opponents Nurnberg and Sodertalje at iceSheffield.

While those scores didn’t really matter, the side certainly wouldn’t have wanted a fourth straight defeat.

But Storm upset the applecart with a seventh minute from Matt Bissonette.

That stirred the hornets’ net with Mathieu Roy and Andreas Valdix scoring twice in ten minutes.

But stubborn Storm levelled through Matt Becca at 27;38.

That wasn’t the expected script.

And Sheffield hit back when Valdix made it 3-2 and then Fretter added another 44 seconds later, at 32;25.

Establishing a two-goal margin was satisfying, especially as some Storm fans didn’t think the home fans had celebrated the banner raising sufficiently.

Brad Day took over from Ervins Mustukovs as Steelers hoped the close the game down.

Tim Wallace and captain Chris Auger exchanged goals within 29 seconds in the ebb an flow of the third period.

But Auger notched again on the Power Play with seven and a half minutes to go, to make it 5-4.

Storm fancied an equaliser and drove forward, Ashley Smith being pulled from the net.

But they couldn’t find the leveller.