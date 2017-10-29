Sheffield Steelers’ 6-0 rout of Braehead Clan

The new kids on the block are starting to turn heads, at Sheffield Steelers.

Sixteen year old Kieran Brown Liam Kirk, 17, and Cole Shudra, 19, all played with maturity beyond their tender years as Sheffield finished off a three-game weekend in style.

They shut out Braehead 6-0 at iceSheffield and held on to their position as second in the table.

Steelers had beaten Clan, in Glasgow, the previous Friday in a Challenge Cup game, in overtime. But in the more important League play the following night, they had come unstuck at Fife Flyers.

However Sunday was to be another story entirely.

Joonas Ronnberg, making his final appearance before returning to Finland, was in the starting line-up on Sunday as Steelers went into cruise control.

Kieran Brown

Andrea Deveaux, making his home debut, had their first shot and while Jordan Buesa and Mike Embach tested Ervins Mustukovs padding, Sheffield had the upper hand.

Fans don’t normally like the rink much (average attendance 1,043 this season compared to 5,735 at the Arena) but the full house could sense a breakthrough was coming.

Davey Phillips’ big drive rebounded to Mathieu Roy, who couldn’t find the right connection but Steelers were not going to be denied and went ahead at 14:13.

Kirk showed his skill-set by motoring behind the net to find shooter Andreas Jamtin.

Ervins Mustukovs and Mark Matheson defending at Fife on Saturday. Pic: Martin Watterston

Steelers added a second when Roonberg formally said farewell with a hammer shot from left point at 17;09.

And form player John Armstrong added a third just 31 seconds later as Clan collapsed.

Ryan Potulny was unhappy with a Davey Phillips high check off the puck but the referee was not interested.

However Buesa was hurt by a Zack Fitzgerald check to the head, which earned the Steeler a 2+10 penalty.

Brendan Books gave cause for alarm but Steelers killed the PP and Kirk has unlucky with two efforts on Braehead’s goal while Roonberg was unfortunate to double his output.

It was all a question of how many goals Steelers could pile in against a workmanlike but ordinary team.

Steelers killed a Ben O’Connor elbows penalty and then made it 4-0, Brown assisting on John Armstrong’s second of the night at 48:27.

Two minutes later it was 5-0, with Matt Marquardt getting in on the act, followed by Deaveux’s first goal as a Steeler at 53:11.

But the night belonged to the young Brits.