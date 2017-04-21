Sheffield Steelers championship-winning pair quit the club

Two of Sheffield Steelers’ Play Off winning squad have quit the club.

Coach Paul Thompson is on the look-out for new blood to replace Geoff Walker and Anders Franzon. Walker, who saved his best performances till the end of his stay is on his way to Austria, The Star understands. Franzon has retired.

It is not clear whether Thompson would have had either man back - Walker sometimes looked out of condition and the coach has wanted a different look to his defence for next season.

Franzon’s retirement came as a surprise to the club - he only announced his attention at and end-of-season ‘exit meeting.’

