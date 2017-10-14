Sheffield Steelers’ coach hails Nottingham Panthers’ goalie

Beaten Sheffield Steelers’ coach Paul Thompson heaped praise on Nottingham Panthers’ goalie tonight.

He admitted Canadian Michael Garnett, who has played in the Russian KHL, had performed better than his own netminder Ervins Mustukovs.

Tim Wallace scores against Nottingham

“I think their goalie outplayed our’s” he said.

He commented that Garnett, 34, had shown his KHL qualities - stealing the extra point.

While the coach thought Steelers “played with some passion and some fire” he also said they conceded two poorly-defended goals.

Generally, though, he was pleased with the “effort and attitude” in the 3-4 penalty shot reverse at Sheffield Arena.