Sheffield Steelers coach ramps his team up for Edinburgh Capitals test

Paul Thompson hopes he has a difficult decision to make tomorrow night.

Injuries have meant the head coach hasn’t had to sit out his spare Sheffield Steelers’ import - a foreign-player berth has usually been available to all healthy skaters.

But while Mathieu Roy missed last Sunday’s Elite League win at Dundee Stars, the situation is starting to improve and the roster could be at full strength for the visit to Edinburgh Capitals.

Thompson was impressed by the first line unit of Roy-Tim Wallace-Andreas Jamtin on Saturday and will probably return to that in Murrayfield.

Depending on who he leaves out, the coach could have John Armstrong centring a formation with Colton Fretter and Matt Marquardt.

With Brady Ramsay put in a strong performance in Dundee, after being edged out of the previous evening’s line up, he could now retain his place at somebody else’s expense.

Brady Ramsay, post fight, at iceSheffield

Thompson wants to see the same “professional” type of performance against Capitals as they showed against Stars.

“We are now settling into the kind of groove I want to see” he said. “I have expected players to step up and they have. If we are completely healthy as a roster we will, I am confident, continue in the right direction.”

One import sure to keep his position is winger Fretter. He has only scored on goal in the last nine games, but Thompson said he has been “thrilled” by the Canadian’s contribution.

“In Dundee, he hit the post twice and is doing all the right things. He’s just having no luck. He could have had five or six goals in the last three or four games. I am thrilled by the way he came back and has played since the Summer, he is one of our leaders. “He shouldn’t put any pressure on himself to score goals, he is doing everything right and they will come.”

Edinburgh are bottom of the division with two points from a possible eight.