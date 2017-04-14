Sheffield Steelers ever-present signs on until 2019

Mathieu Roy has signed on for two more years at Sheffield after being bitten by the Steelers’ bug.

The indestructible left winger - who probably takes more punishment than any other team player - says the hunger for trophies is “infectious.”

Typic action shot of hard-working Mathieu Roy. Pic Dean Woolley

His contract extension means the fans’ own ‘King of Sheffield’ will have had five-year reign by 2019.

The 30-year-old French Canadian said: “It’s fun to win here with this organisation and I’m happy to commit for another two seasons.

“I see no reason why we can’t compete and win for the next two years. I’m sure Thommo (coach Paul Thompson) will put a competitive team on the ice once again and we will challenge in all competitions.

“There is a winning mentality here, a focus and a desire. It is infectious and I want more of it.

Mathieu Roy closes down an attacker

“It’s nice to have the contract concluded early so I can return home rest up and then start on preparation for next season.”

Roy (187pts in 162 games) joined the Steelers in 2014 after a successful spell in Florida where he captained Everblades to a championship whilst securing the leagues top points scoring honour.

In his three years with the Steelers he has won two league titles and a play off championship. He has been a constant EIHL “All Star” during his time in Sheffield.

Thompson said “Mathieu is a winner, it’s as simple as that. A winner and a leader. We are blessed to have him returning.”

He added: “He plays week in and week out through the pain barrier. The way he plays at the net front means he takes punishment every night.

“He never misses a practise or a game. His goals are of course so valuable to us but it’s his overall presence, desire and character that sets him apart.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene