Sheffield Steelers face Russian threat at Edinburgh Capitals

Sheffield Steelers will travel to Edinburgh Capitals on Wednesday knowing they face a tough task to beat a side featuring some veteran Russian players.

The team routinely languishes around the bottom of the league, season after season, and that remains the case now with one win from four League games.

But Steelers coach Paul Thompson knows their losing streak could soon be over.

He will be advising his newly-recruited skaters of the pitfalls of playing in Murrayfield Ice Rink.

“Edinburgh has a big ice pad, a skilled hockey club, you have got to go there and play really disciplined. You can’t run around and take yourself out of the play” said Thompson.

“We will be giving all our new players - and topping up with our old players - on what is expected to go and win there” he said.

Of the Russians, he said: “They are going to be good skating guys who are strong on the puck. They have got a good Canadian guy called (Mike) Cazzola; he was top scorer in the ECHL.”

Having returned from Dundee Stars (5-2 road win) at 5am on Monday, it means another 500-mile round trip before Steelers can start thinking about Saturday’s home game against Cardiff Devils followed by Belfast Giants on Sunday.

Devils have played four games fewer than Sheffield but are only four points behind.

The Welsh are fresh from a road win at Coventry Blaze on Sunday.