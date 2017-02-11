Sheffield Steelers hoping Belfast Giants and Cardiff Devils slip up

The jousting for the position of Elite League leaders will hot up again this weekend - with no sign of Sheffield Steelers' two rivals letting up.

Belfast Giants moved top of the Elite League thanks to Friday night's 6-3 victory over Dundee Stars at the SSE Arena.

It was their seventh consecutive win and they vaulted over Cardiff Devils, by a single point, although the Welsh have two games in hand and are on a four-match win of their own.

Sheffield have not given up on the title hunt, ofcourse.

Tonight they are at Nottingham Panthers - a team that would truly love to ruin Sheffield's season, although their results have been poor in the last couple of games.

Steelers had been expecting a good run from Belfast.

But Devils have a possible advantage in the way they shocked Belfast to progress to the Challenge Cup final after earning a 5-1 win to take an 9-6 aggregate success.

Tonight, it will be interesting to see whether Steelers Mike Ratchuk remains the odd one out, in terms of the unplayable import at the NIC.

RESULT

Friday 10th February

Elite League

Belfast Giants 6 Dundee Stars 3 Game Sheet

FIXTURES

Saturday 11th February

Elite League

Braehead Clan v Edinburgh Capitals – 7.00pm

Coventry Blaze v Cardiff Devils – 7.00pm

Manchester Storm v Fife Flyers – 7.00pm

Nottingham Panthers v Sheffield Steelers – 7.00pm

Sunday 12th February

Elite League

Braehead Clan v Coventry Blaze – 6.00pm

Cardiff Devils v Nottingham Panthers – 6.00pm

Dundee Stars v Manchester Storm – 6.30pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Sheffield Steelers – 6.00pm

Fife Flyers v Belfast Giants – 6.30pm