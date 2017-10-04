Sheffield Steelers’ ice hockey ‘royalty’ will be back with a bang

Mathieu Roy won’t have asked to be dubbed ‘the King of Sheffield’ - the label put on him at Sheffield Steelers.

He may be an extraordinary ice hockey player, but he’s an regular human being too...aware that goal droughts and sprees come with the job.

Right now, he’s having it tough in front of goal.

No goals or assists in five games, three of which have been defeats.

In all, he has one goal to show for his last nine outings.

But if there is one player coach Paul Thompson doesn’t have to worry about it’s the French Canadian.

Others may be disappointing him, presently, but not Roy, who (as usual) is playing on with more than his fair share of injuries. “He’s a little bit sore, he’s playing through a couple of things, right now” said Thompson.

“It’s not keeping him out of the line-up but it’s certainly frustrating him, we just need to get him a little more healthy.

“He’s still working hard, still going to net, still taking the hacks and chops, doing the little things that maybe go unnoticed.

“But Mathieu scores goals (normally) and once we get him back to feeling 100% feeling right, he’ll get back to scoring 100% of the goals that we need.”

Mathieu Roy and Colton Fretter

An on-song Roy will be needed on Saturday, at Nottingham Panthers, who shut out TPS Turka (Finland) 2-0 on Tuesday in the CHL.

“Its always a bit different in there with the atmosphere” said Thompson.

“It will be good for our (new) players to experience it. They are a good team, a lot of skill, good speed.

“It’s been tough for us, we have been down to five and four defenceman and young Cole who is learning his trade.

“So we have been a little bit short.

“Hopefully we get everybody back and available. We always look forward to going there, big games, full houses; we want the points.”

Panthers’ earlier season form was up and down, but Thompson says that’s applicable to every team, given the quality of the league.

