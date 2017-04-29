Sheffield Steelers legend’s record shattered in goal-avalanche evening

One former Sheffield Steelers forward surpassed another’s achievement as Great Britain strolled to a sensational 14-0 win over the Netherlands in the World Championship Division 1 Group B in Belfast.

Colin Shields says he is humbled to become the national-team’s leading goalscorer as he moved onto 41 goals, passing the previous record of 40 set by the great Tony Hand.

The Belfast Giants forward scored a hat-trick on his home SSE Arena ice as GB secured their fourth win in a row in the competition.

“It was a special moment that’s for sure and to do it here in Belfast was the icing on the cake,” said Shields.

“I feel humbled to pass the record set by Tony Hand. I have been aware of it for a couple of years now but have not dwelt on it.

“It was a great feeling when the puck went in as I had a few chances before it. I am very proud to become the all-time leading goalscorer.”

Colin Shields became Great Britain's all-time leading goalscorer

GB return to action this evening when they face Japan in a winner-takes-all encounter, with both sides on 12 points at the top of the group.

“I feel we have a had great tournament and it feels like we are peaking at the right time,” continued Shields.

“Japan are a very good team and have had a fantastic tournament, but we are so focused.

“We can’t wait to get back on the ice against Japan and try to create some more history.”

GB ice hockey. Pic by Dean Woolley

* Sam Duggan scored his first two international goals and netminder Stephen Murphy posted an 11-shot shutout in the game.

GB scored twice in 36 seconds as Shields touched in Ben O’Connor’s shot on the powerplay (4:14) and Steeler Jonathan Phillips then burst into the slot and scored low past Sjoerd Idzenga (4:50).

Jonathan Phillips rifled a shot against the bar from the blueline before a special moment for 18-year-old Sam Duggan, who scored his first international goal when he reacted first to a loose puck on the doorstep. (18:39).

Brendon Brooks grabbed his first international goal on the rebound at 21:34, before Craig Peacock scored from the right circle on the powerplay (31:02) and Robert Lachowicz mopped up a rebound (31:23) 21 seconds apart.

Shields equalled Hand’s record at 32:17 when his shot went in off the post, which saw a change in the Netherlands net as Fabian Schotel replaced Idzenga.

Duggan netted his second of the night from the left circle at 34:51 and Stewart went down on one knee to rifle in GB’s ninth (43:25).

Sheffield’s Robert Dowd scored GB’s 10th with a one-timer on the powerplay (47:21)

Shields created a moment of history when he slammed his hat-trick at 49:32 to become GB’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Myers touched in GB’s 12th goal of the night (53:00), Brooks pounced for a second (54:16) and Dowd also grabbed a second (56:16) as Britain took their tally to 14 for the night.

GB and Japan are level on 12 points at the top of the table, meaning the winner in today’s game (7:30pm) will win the gold medal and play in Division 1 Group A next year.