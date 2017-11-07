Sheffield Steelers look to fill back of the net against struggling Dundee Stars

Sheffield Steelers hope to find their goal touch against a team from the League’s lower reaches tomorrow night.

They host Dundee Stars at iceSheffield, where they beat them 8-2 in September.

Stars are next from bottom of the table and Sheffield have done well against opposition from that end.

It’s results against sides above half way that’s been the issue.

Skipper Jonathan Phillips, referring to games against Conference opponents Cardiff Devils, Nottingham Panthers and Belfast Giants, conceded: “At the moment, we are not flying in that department.

“We have got to get points on the board against them before time starts to run out.

“It’s swings and roundabouts though, every team’s had losses (five defeats each for Steelers and Giants for example) and that will keep happening in this League.”

Phillips said there was no problem with the mood of the dressing room.

“It is alright - I don’t think we played bad at Cardiff (3-2 defeat) last Saturday, although it would have been nice to claw back some points against them, especially after how it turned out against them last year and the overtime fluke winner they had at the Arena (3-4, September) said Phillips.

“We are a very professional team, we don’t get too high or too low.

“But we don’t like losing, so we will carry that (sentiment) into our match against Dundee.”

The captain, one assist away from 300 in the EIHL, said the team would be mindful of the offensive threat Stars carry.

“Give Dundee chances and they will take them and hurt you.

“We just need to concentrate on what we do best, speed, transition, getting pucks deep at th eright tiomes and getting pucks to the net.”

Phillips said firepower wasn’t a burning issue but added: “We’d like to have scored more goals but we’ve had a few injuries and line combination have been mixed around. We are not overly concerned.”

Team-mate Davey Phillips also expects a tough task at iceSheffield.

“Dundee were down a few bodies last time they were here and did have the best of games. But there are no easy games in this League.”

