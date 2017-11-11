Sheffield Steelers may lose Mathieu Roy from prestige European tournament

Mathieu Roy is out of Sheffield Steelers' line up tonight - and may miss the Continental Cup tournament too.

The Canadian left winger underwent a scan yesterday on an injury - and the good news is that there are no fractures or obvious issues.

While the exact nature of his problem is not being disclosed, it has not gone away though.

So Roy is being rested and will take no part in the Manchester Storm Challenge Cup game at Sheffield Arena this evening.

Roy has missed three of the last nine games and withdrew from the action early in Wednesday's win over Dundee Stars.

Coach Paul Thompson said: "The medical team is taking a look at the situation and we will make a decision on whether Mathieu plays in the Continental Cup.

"This is a competition we want to do well in but it is not our bread and butter.

"Mathieu would be distraught if he didn't play in Denmark, but we will have to wait and see."

Zack Fitzgerald, who received a stick to the jaw in the Dundee game, has recovered and will play, which means Steelers won't need to ice a forward on the blue line.

But Jonas Westerling remains on the injury list - although Thompson thinks he is 75 per cent towards recovery.

*Steelers Continental Cup fixtures in Rungsted, Denmark

Fri. 17th November v Yunosk Minsk (BLR)

Sat. 18th November Rungsted Ishockey (DEN)

Sun. 19th November Kurbads Riga (LAT)