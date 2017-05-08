Sheffield Steelers part company with gifted d-man Mike Ratchuk

Sheffield Steelers have told Mike Ratchuk that he won’t be offered a fresh contract.

The American skater was an eye-catching addition to the squad last season, quick on the transition, a superb skater and able to play on the wing or defence.

At one point coach Paul Thompson described him as a player who could do things no other could in the Elite League.

But the 29-year-old is now looking at other opportunities after being told he was free to move on.

“I was told by Thommo that they’ll be going in a different direction next season” the player who had 156 games in the AHL, told The Star.

“I am still waiting to see what’s going to happen (about a new job elsewhere.)”

Steelers have had to recently say goodbye to Luke Ferrara, Anders Franzon, Rod Sarich and Geoff Walker, who has signed for Alba Volán Székesfehérvár, a Hungarian side that plays in the Austrian League.

Ratchuk missed on the end of the season due to a hand injury but that won’t be an issue after the Summer recess.

He was a big part of the close-knit club and sent his congratulations to Steeler members of the Great Britain squad after their World Championship success recently.

While Ratchuk missed the Play Offs, he played 45 League games scoring eight goals and 13 assists.