Sheffield Steelers should play game with ‘bitterness and anger’

Luke Ferrara says the rage that Sheffield Steelers players felt over their display last weekend should be used as a weapon when they return to the ice on Saturday.

The winger was one of the few success stories in the two defeats to Belfast Giants, scoring in both games.

But that was of no consolation after results which many fans feel means a third-straight league title win is now impossible.

Ferrara admits Giants were the better team last weekend but insisted: “I don’t they think they are the better team overall. We weren’t playing with enough speed or doing the little things that makes our game what it is. We did it for a spell but not consistently like we are used to doing. Generally, we are a better team than them and we need to know that and build on it.”

Ferrara did not know if there was an underlying problem with the squad, given that they have lost their last three home games. “That is for us to figure out. We beat Cardiff and Nottingham away, so it is confusing. But it’s for us to find out, we are professionals. We need to come back stronger.”

Giants seemed to win speed races and one-on-one battles as well as out-passing their hosts.

“Whether that was them playing with more of a jump than us or us second-guessing ourselves, I don’t know. On Saturday (v Dundee Stars) we should be playing with some bitterness, a bit of anger with ourselves for not playing well into the next game. We have got a lot of important games ahead, we can still win all three. We have to keep our heads high and keep going.”

