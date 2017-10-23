Sheffield Steelers: two spare imports is not enough!

Sheffield Steelers coach Paul Thompson may have two imports more than he can play on any given night, but that won’t stop him seeking another new signing this week.

Injured Davey Phillips expects to be back next weekend, but Thompson still wants further reinforcements on the blue line and has disclosed he was looking for a defenceman before he signed forward Andre Deveaux.

Andre Deveaux - plays on Friday

The team boss admits he doesn’t know exactly how all this will work out in terms of budget - but he appears to be under no immediate pressure to release any existing overseas players.

Asked about the general position, he said on so-called healthy scratches, he said: “We’ll have to wait and see.

“Nothing has been said that we are going to be moving anybody out at this time.

“We will have to communicate with the ownership group on that and Tony on that and see where we are.

“Most of the top teams are carrying a couple of guys.

“We need to get some reinforcement on the back end, and we have been looking way longer than we have to add another forward, in that position.”

Thompson said Brady Ramsay will return to action on Friday, when Steelers head to Braehead Clan.

Deveaux will make his debut with a solid week’s training under his belt.

“Our new boy Andre will play on Friday, he will have his Steelers debut and we will look to rest a couple of guys” confirmed the team boss.”

