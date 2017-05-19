Sheffield swimmer Cameron Brooks-Clarke in GB squad for Junior World Championships in Indianapolis

An 18-year-old Sheffield swimmer has been selected to represent Great Britain in the World Junior Championships in Indianapolis in August.

Cameron Brooks-Clarke, one of three members of The City of Sheffield Swim Squad selected, is the only black swimmer in the British team.

The King Edwards VII School sixth form student is currently ranked ninth in the world for 100m butterfly and sixth for 100m and 50m butterfly (open age group).

His main target is the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

His selection follows his double success at the British National Championships at Ponds Forge last month where he won the 50m and 100m butterfly.

In 2015 Cameron won gold over both distances and last year took bronze in the 50 metre freestyle. Last year he won bronze in the 50m butterfly. He started swimming five years ago, having come from a diving background. He is a member of the Age Group National Squad (AGN) and trains around 20 hours a week over six days under his coach and mentor Mike Taylor, who spotted him when he was 13.

Cameron is studying A levels in maths, biology and physics. He is a talented musician and a member of the school orchestra. He plays cello, piano and guitar.

Also bound for the US championships from August 23-28 are City senior elite swimmers Elliot Clogg and Amy Bell.