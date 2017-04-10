Sheffielders take a one-two-three in Yorkshire half marathon

Sheffielders took a home-course one-two-three at the Yorkshire Half Marathon yesterday.

Two locals and a former resident filled the first three places in the men’s race, and the women’s winner was from the city as well.

The elite runners set off. Photo Dean Atkins

Hallamshire Harriers runner Steven Bayton was first across the line in the men’s.

He was followed by former Sheffielder Joe Franklin and Joe Sweetnam-Powell from Sheffield Running Club.

Bayton, 25, was thrilled to post a winning time of 69 minutes, 23 seconds on a tough Sheffield course.

“I’m chuffed to bits,” he said shortly after crossing the line.

“Really happy. It’s one I’ve always wanted to win.”

Franklin now runs with the Serpentine club in London.

The man who won the event last year said he was ‘soundly beaten by a better runner’ today.

Franklin’s finishing time was 70.40.

“To run a 69.23 on that course is class,” Franklin, who’s 31, said of Bayton.

He agreed the course was tough for the runners.

“It’s tricky finding a hill like that in London,” he said.

He paid tribute to a strong crowd lining the course.

“The support all the way round is second to none,” Franklin said.

Sweetnam-Powell’s time was 73.55.

He wasn’t expecting to finish in the top 10 yesterday, but he beat last year’s time by two-and-a-half minutes.

The 23-year-old had been hampered by an injury to his left calf.

He had 10 days off to recover.

“A bit of time off fixed it,” he said.

Women’s race winner Sarah Lowery is also from Sheffield.

Lowery finished in 1:20.24.

The Sheffield Running Club member said she just wanted to put in a good race on her first attempt at that route.

“I just wanted to enjoy it,” she said. “It’s a tough course.”