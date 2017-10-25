Shock for Sheffield Steelers as defenceman quits

Joonas Ronnberg is to leave Sheffield Steelers, The Star understands.

The 6ft 3ins defenceman has a family at home in Finland and after just 13 League games for the club says he has to return for personal reasons.

Steelers have tried to keep him, but have been unable to persuade him not to leave.

Coach Paul Thompson indicated last weekend that he was scouting a new D-man, but he will need to act swiftly, with fixtures piling up.

Ronnberg, aged 34, has played away from Finland since 2013.

His decision leaves much in the air for Steelers, who have lost two out of their last four games and are hoping Davey Phillips will return to the blue line this weekend after a deep-seated groin injury.

*Colton Fretter will learn how long he will be suspended today following his clash with a Belfast Giants player last Sunday.

