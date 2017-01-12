South Yorkshire athletes aiming for indoor success

The Northern Indoor Championships for seniors, under 20 and under 17 athletes take place on Saturday and Sunday at the EIS, Sheffield.

Several South Yorkshire athletes are expected to be top contenders for title, not least Elliott Hurley (City of Sheffield and Dearne) who defends his title in the 60 metres whilst Joe Lancaster (City of Sheffield) should be prominent. Winner of last week’s England heptathlon title, Liam Ramsay (City of Sheffield) restricts himself to the 60 metres hutrdles.

Adam Hague (City of Sheffield), runner up last year, again faces Max Eaves (Newham and Essex) along with other top vaulters Harry Coppell (Wigan) and Charlie Myers (Middlesbrough) making this one of programmes biggest events.

England outdoor long jump champion Daniel Gardiner (City of Sheffield) aims to add the indoor title and another Sheffield athlete Daniel Brunt defends his shot crown.

Karla Drew (City of Sheffield) is favourite for the 60 metres hurdles and has also entered the 60 and 200 metres whilst Abigail Roberts (City of Sheffield) defends her pole vault title.

In the under 20 age group Joe Ferguson (Barnsley AC) should be prominent in the 60 and 200 metres, Joshua Lindley-Harris defends his pole vault title and Leo Rowley (Rotherham) should do well in the shot.

In the under 20 women’s events Chesterfield sisters Alicia and Ella Barrett have entered both the 60 and 200 metres with Alicia also listed for her number one event, the hurdles. Laat year’s under 17 1500 metres winner Emily Simpson (City of Sheffield) moves up to the under 20 age group and Toni Buckingham (Barnsley AC) should be a strong contender in the shot.

Kaya Walker (City of Sheffield) won the under 17 high jump last year and, stillin the same age group, is expected to retain his title.

Jonathan Shields (City of Sheffield) and Joe Massingham (Rotherham) are in the North of England junior team to run in the Antrim international cross country in Northern Ireland tomorrow. Shields ran superbly in the Edinburgh international last weekend whilst Massingham ran well to finish third in the Yorkshire junior championship.