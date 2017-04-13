Bjerre eager to reward Tigers for understanding over injury

Lasse Bjerre vowed to repay the understanding of Sheffield’s bosses by firing on all cylinders when he returns against Ipswich tonight (7.30).

The 23-year-old missed Saturday’s trip to Workington having suffered severe bruising and grazes down his left leg and buttock during a guest booking for Leicester at Somerset last Friday.

Bjerre had been embroiled in a battle at the back with Rebels charger Jake Allen with the rivals coming together towards the end of the third lap.

The incident happened just past the air fence with referee Dave Robinson subsequently disqualifying Allen from heat seven.

Bjerre played no further part and took a couple of days to recuperate before lining up in troubled Coventry’s challenge fixture at Wolverhampton on Monday.

And having emerged unscathed from an outing that saw the Dane plunder eight points from five rides, Sheffield’s number three believes he is ready to weigh in with some healthy scores: “It was bad to be injured but I felt quicker and that I could be even better on Thursday.

“I want to thank Sheffield for having trust in me about Saturday.”

Edinburgh’s Mark Riss replaces Rob Branford, who is on Premiership duty for Rye House, at reserve for the Tigers.

The club is also offering free Easter eggs to the first 100 children through the turnstiles this evening so young fans are encouraged to arrive early.

Tigers: Josh Grajczonek, Josh Bates, Lasse Bjerre, Todd Kurtz, Kyle Howarth, Mark Riss (guest), Jack Parkinson-Blackburn.

Witches: Danny King, James Sarjeant, Nico Covatti, Cameron Heeps, Rory Schlein, Danyon Hume, Connor Mountain.