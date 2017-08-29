Great Dane feels at home on Sheffield speedway track

Ace reserve Jan Graversen has praised the Sheffield track after a string of stunning displays.

Great Dane Graversen has proved to be a fine signing after Aussie Rob Branford saw his season ended by injury.

And he says there’s no place like home with Owlerton his perfect choice of base.

“The track is similar to what I am used to in Denmark and brilliant for racing” he said.

“It encourages you to go out and do your best because there are a few racing lines. That side of it can be an issue at other tracks.

“I had a year out and came back because I was missing it so much, I needed that gap to remember why I started racing in the first place and now I am taking it all in.

“Midway through last season I really started to miss it and started looking for a ride but no one could cater for me. I was in doubt but then Somerset rang and I was straight in there and ready to go. It was exciting to be back.

“I’d like to thank the Sheffield promotion for getting me in when I didn’t have a British ride. I am happy to be here and hopefully we can do the business together. It would be a dream come true. The club has made a real impression on me and I would love to be back here next season.”

Graversen will need to be at his best when Tigers take on Glasgow in tomorrow’s Championship crunch clash.

“They’re one of the top teams in the division so we know what a tough meeting it’s going to be,” he said.

“But if we can keep scoring points from 1-7 throughout the team then we can get another three points on the board.

“The fans have been great and we will need them again tomorrow, they make a big difference when they’re making noise as we pull up to the start line. There’s a real good feeling about the club and hopefully we can keep it going through to the end.”