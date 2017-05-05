Hot-shot Howarth wants consistency for Sheffield Tigers

Sheffield skipper Kyle Howarth insists there’s still more to come, despite his blistering run of form.

Howarth raced to glory in the British Semi-Final at Owlerton on a memorable night for the Manchester racer. It continued his spectacular run which has also seen him notch double figures in every meeting for the Tigers.

But Howarth is keen to take things even higher. “Thursday was great but I’m desperate to keep this ball rolling right through to the very end of the season,” he said. “With the likes of Scott Nicholls, Craig Cook and Chris Harris, it was always going to be a really tough line-up. To to go out there and finish in first place on the night was a massive confidence boost. I knew there were a lot of people saying I could win it on Thursday, but I ignored that.

“Just because you’re on your own track, that doesn’t make any difference when the rest of the field is as good as it was. I still had a tough task on my hands but I got the job done. I’m riding for two top teams in Sheffield and Wolves this season and I’m enjoying my racing again.

“It’s surprising how much of a difference enjoying yourself can make and I think that’s played a big part in my form.

“I’ve been a lot more consistent and that was always one of my aims for the season.”

Howarth added: “I don’t just want this to be an early season thing; I want this to go on for as long as it can and I’ll work as hard as I’ve got to make sure it does and hopefully it could get even better as well.”