Kyle Howarth tipped for top three spot as he leads Sheffield Tigers trio in British semi-final at Owlerton

Sheffield Tigers chief Damien Bates is backing his captain for a top three spot in tonight’s British Semi-Final at Owlerton.

Kyle Howarth, pictured, has been in sparkling form and is strongly fancied for one of the eight places for the British Final at Belle Vue next month.

Other Sheffield riders Josh Bates and Rob Branford are also in the line-up after Bates battled back from illness.

In-form Craig Cook, who will be one of the favourites for the national crown should he get there, is also backed for Owlerton success by Bates along with former Grand Prix man Chris Harris.

“I’m sure Kyle can finish on the rostrum. He’s riding nicely for us and doing well in the Premiership at Wolves.

“I believe the top three will be Cook, Harris and Howarth but I don’t know in which order!”

Bates has also revealed how his nephew Josh has been struggling with illness: “He’s not been well and missed a meeting for Leicester.

“Anyone who knows Josh will tell you he hates missing meetings.”

“But he’ll be pushing hard for a top eight finish. Rob Branford is our other rider. He’ll have the backing of the Sheffield fans.”

The meeting is a straight 20-heat format with each rider having five outings each.

* LINE-UP: Lewis Bridger (Berwick), Josh Auty (Scunthorpe), Edward Kennett (Rye House), Carl Wilkinson (Scunthorpe), Chris Harris (Rye House), Adam Roynon (Workington), Scott Nicholls (Rye House), Stuart Robson (Rye House), Lewis Kerr (Scunthorpe), Craig Cook (Belle Vue & Workington), Stefan Nielsen (Scunthorpe), Adam Ellis (Swindon), Simon Lambert (Peterborough), Rob Branford (Rye House & Sheffield), Josh Bates (Leicester & Sheffield), Kyle Howarth (Wolverhampton & Sheffield).