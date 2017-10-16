Leicester 49 Sheffield Tigers 41 (Leicester win 107-73 on agg): Tigers promotion dream is over

Sheffield Tigers will remain in the Championship after missing out on promotion at Leicester last night.

The Championship winners were outclassed over two legs with all the damage was done in the home leg at Owlerton a week ago.

Leicester won both legs but Tigers gave a much improved display in an enjoyable meeting last night. Boss Simon Stead was in a philosophical mood after the match.

“It’s been a magnificent season and to win the league championship is a great achievement by everyone at the club,” he said.

“We just ran out of steam and the promotion play-off was just one step too far after losing the likes of Josh Grajczonek and Kyle Howarth, two of the best riders in the league.

“But I’m not letting this take anything away from our achievements and whilst I congratulate Leicester on securing their place in the Premiership for next season I am proud of our achievements at Sheffield.”

Tigers got their first race win in Heat 4 when Lasse Bjerre - their top rider in the first leg - outpaced home skipper Danny King and James Sarjeant for a 3-3.

And when guest Nick Morris won the next after sweeping across from gate four with Todd Kurtz third for a 4-2 it kept Tigers four points adrift.

Georgie Wood, pictured, pulled off the best ride of his season - and possibly his career - in Heat 7 when he edged out Great Britain international Danny King for a brilliant win.

And when Bjerre and reserve Jan Graversen teamed up for a Heat 9 Tigers were only four adrift.

Morris was in stunning form for Sheffield and helped them to a 4-2 in Heat 13 after a terrific battle with King who ended the race on the deck.

Morris suffered bike trouble ahead of the last race but Sheffield claimed a share of the spoils.

It was a fine effort and what knows what might have been but for the first leg?

LEICESTER 49: Michael Palm Toft 14, Erik Riss 11+1, Kim Nilsson 10+1, Cameron Heeps 6+2, James Sarjeant 4+1, Danny King 4, Pawel Przedpelski r/r.

SHEFFIELD 41:Nick Morris 12+1, Lasse Bjerre 11, Georgie Wood 6+1, Todd , Kurtz 5+1, Jan Graversen 4+1, Ty Proctor 3, Josh Bates r/r.

Leicester win 107-73 on aggregate.