No complacency at Sheffield Tigers speedway track

Team boss Simon Stead has warned his side they face a potential banana skin as they host Scunthorpe tonight (7.30).

The struggling Scorpions will arrive at Owlerton desperate to spring a surprise and condemn the Tigers to their first defeat since July 12.

Stead knows his in-form side have what it takes to emerge with an 11th straight victory as long as they keep their concentration.

But they must guard against complacency to keep up their fight to secure the top spot in the Championship table.

Stead said: “Scunthorpe have been a bit of a bogey team for us in the past, they’ve always got riders who ride our track well. It’s a bit of a derby and they’ll be desperate to come here and turn us over, so we’ve got to stay focused.

“We can’t afford to get complacent and as much as we are riding extremely well we can’t take anything for granted.

“It’s easy to get carried away, but if we can stay focused then the results will keep coming I’m sure because we’re a really strong side.

“We’ve shown what we’re capable of, but now the pressure is on to keep that winning run going and to make sure we don’t let things slip. Whoever we face we go in with the same approach.

“The job is to win the meeting, get the maximum points available to us and recently we’ve been achieving that.

“We want to keep hold of that spot at the top of the league though, and to do that we need to keep winning meetings.”

The Tigers will be at full strength as they take on the Scorpions.

SHEFFIELD: Josh Grajczonek, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre, Josh Bates, Kyle Howarth, Jan Graversen, Georgie Wood.

SCUNTHORPE: Michael Palm Toft, Jake Allen R/R, Lewis Kerr, Ryan Douglas, Josh Auty, Tero Aarnio, Josh Bailey.