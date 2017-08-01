On form Sheffield Tigers can topple the Monarchs

Sheffield skipper Kyle Howarth has urged the Tigers to stay focused heading into a crucial clash at Edinburgh on Friday (7.30).

They have roared back to top form with five straight wins including a crushing 60-33 success over Newcastle at Owlerton last Thursday.

Sheffield does have a home meeting this week, they are hosting a special four team tournament at featuring the Sheffield Tiger Cubs. But they will face a tough trip north of the border to face the powerful Monarchs at the end of the week – and Howarth has urged them to find a little bit extra and emerge with another victory to boost their play-off push.

Howarth said: “We’ve had a good run recently and we needed it after having a bit of a blip. It’s another big meeting on Friday, so we need to stay focused and get a win.

“It’s a tough place to go, they’re a strong side especially at home, but we’ve gone close there a couple of times recently. We know we’re capable of winning there, so hopefully we can find a little bit extra this time and keep our winning run going.”

The Window Centre Tigers have been boosted by the initial success of new acquisitions Jan Graversen and Georgie Wood at reserve.

They will both be in action at Owlerton tomorrow – and Howarth has praised their instant impact in the lower order.

Howarth added: “The two reserves have made a massive difference and played a big part in the team.

“They’ve both done a really good job and scored some useful points. Having them contributing at reserve has taken some pressure off the rest of us in the team, so we hope they can keep doing well.

“It was an area where we struggled for points a bit earlier in the season, but having Georgie and Jan come in has given us a boost at a good time heading into the business end of the season.”