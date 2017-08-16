Scott aims to keep Sheffield Tigers on top of their game

Seven-time British Champion Scott Nicholls is determined to help Sheffield consolidate their spot at the top of the table with a win over Newcastle at Owlerton tonight (7.30).

The former Grand Prix star will make his first ever outing in the SGB Championship, filling in for Josh Grajczonek. Nicholls, 39, is relishing the chance to cut his teeth in the second tier.

Nicholls said: “It’ll be my first appearance in the Championship, so I’m looking forward to helping Sheffield out. It’s always good to get more meetings; I’ve not been riding enough this year so it’s a good chance for me to get more bike time.

“I’ve had a couple of good meetings for Rye House and I’m feeling as good as I have done all season and I want to try and keep that going. Sheffield is a big, fast track so I’m looking forward to being involved.

“I’m not expecting it to be easy as Newcastle have got some top riders, but hopefully I can get a big score. I go into every meeting wanting to score as many points as possible and help them win.”

“I know Sheffield are going well at the moment, so I’m looking forward to stepping into a winning team for the night and hopefully helping them get another three points.”

Sheffield are also boosted by the return of Danish ace Lasse Bjerre, who will be back after missing their last three meetings with knee ligament damage.

The Diamonds include Great Britain World Cup stars Robert Lambert and Steve Worrall, whilst they use rider replacement to cover for Ludvig Lindgren, who is riding in Sweden.

SHEFFIELD: Scott Nicholls, Todd Kurtz, Lasse Bjerre, Josh Bates, Kyle Howarth, Jan Graversen, Georgie Wood.

NEWCASTLE: Robert Lambert, Ludvig Lindgren R/R, Stuart Robson, Ashley Morris, Steve Worrall, Ben Hopwood, Alfie Bowtell.