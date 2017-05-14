Scunthorpe 40 Sheffield Tigers 50: Super Tigers in first away win

Super Sheffield claimed local bragging rights as they raced to a stunning 50-40 win over Scunthorpe at the Eddie Wright Raceway.

A powerhouse display from the Window Centre Tigers saw them stun their neighbours to claim their first away win of the campaign.

Tremendous top four Josh Grajczonek, Kyle Howarth, Josh Bates and Lasse Bjerre dropped just six points between them to lead them to all four SGB Championship points.

Skipper Howarth struck a stunning, five-ride maximum whilst battling Bates also went unbeaten by an opposing rider as the quartet accounted for 11 race wins.

Bjerre and Bates joined forces to shut out Lewis Kerr in heat three and ensure they quickly drew level after falling behind early on.

And the same duo put them six clear after Bates survived a big moment on bend four of the opening lap to overcome former Tigers’ favourite Josh Auty for second.

With a tense finale in prospect, Bates emerged clear of Michael Palm Toft following a close opening lap in heat 10 to give the Tigers breathing space.

They still had work to do, though, and it took a composed start from Howarth and Grajczonek to roar clear in heat 13 to put them eight ahead.

That 5-1 opened the door for Bates to secure their success by capping off a wonderful paid maximum in the penultimate race before Howarth secured a maximum points haul for his side and completed his own perfect evening in heat 15.

Despite experiencing a tough meeting, Todd Kurtz prevailed in the race of the night as he overcame Bradley Wilson-Dean for second in a breathless heat eight which saw them trade places on numerous occasions.

And although reserve duo Robert Branford and guest Rob Shuttleworth were unable to make any significant impact, the Tigers’ top end firepower saw them over the line.

The Tigers will be back in action as they head to Ipswich on Wednesday (7.30) before hosting the Witches in the return fixture at Owlerton 24 hours later.

SCUNTHORPE 40: Bradley Wilson-Dean 9+2, Lewis Kerr 9+1, Michael Palm Toft 8+1, Carl Wilkinson 6+1, Josh Bailey 4+1, Josh Auty 4, Ryan Douglas R/R.

SHEFFIELD 50: Kyle Howarth 15, Josh Grajczonek 11+1, Josh Bates 10+2, Lasse Bjerre 9, Robert Branford 2+1, Todd Kurtz 2, Rob Shuttleworth 1.