Sheffield speedway ace is delighted with Tigers’ form

Lasse Bjerre says he’s hit the jackpot racing around Owlerton.

The talented Dane has been gambling with his bike set-up in the early stages of his Sheffield career but his form in Thursday’s win over Peterborough was superb.

He top-scored as Tigers pulled off a hard-fought win and he admits he’s found what he needed. Said Bjerre: “In the first three meetings I haven’t been satisfied with my set-up but on Thursday it felt as close to perfect as we’re going to get it. I’m not surprised with how quickly I’ve settled in here because it’s a place I’ve wanted to be at for a while.

“We’re all starting to get to know each other more and that’s going to make us stronger.

“We’re speedway riders, we love winning and whether we have to dig deep or win every race, a win for the team in the meeting is what counts.

“We didn’t beat Peterborough by as many points as our last two league meetings at home but we got the win and that’s what matters.

“Peterborough have some good, quick riders and they showed that with how close they kept it in the first half of the meeting. But we managed to pull a couple of 5-1s out the bag and they were important in the end.

“The racing looked and felt pretty awesome – but when you’re leading a race like I was a few times it just means you have to be even more aware of what’s coming up behind you.”

Tigers have a week off now before tackling Edinburgh over two nights next Thursday and Friday in the Championship Knockout Cup. The first leg is at Owlerton but Bjerre misses the return as he is needed in Denmark.