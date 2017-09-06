Sheffield speedway ace’s cheeky challenge to boss

Sheffield Tigers’ hero Josh Grajczonek has challenged team boss Simon Stead to dust off his kevlars and prove he’s still the king of the Owlerton speedway track!

When the legendary Sheffielder, now aged 35, announced his retirement from riding over the winter, few thought it would be possible to fill the void of perhaps their greatest single rider of the modern era.

But Grajczonek, himself, has been in absolutely breathtaking form since making the switch to South Yorkshire and has quickly established himself as a dominant force on the home shale.

There have already been claims from some that he could give Stead a run for his money – but the 27-year-old Australian reckons there is only one way to find out.

“I don’t know about that,” Grajczonek said when asked if he reckoned he could outdo Stead at Owlerton.

“I want Steady to dust off his kevlars and get on my bike at the end of the season, then I guess we’ll find out!

“I think he is pretty keen, he wants to have a ride at the end of the year to get a feel of it again and then see how he goes.

“Steady was THE man around Sheffield. And he still is as far as I’m concerned.

“He has won the Premier League Riders’ Championship around there twice and he’s one of the quickest there has ever been around that track.

“I am trying my best to fill his shoes and be just as good.

“But it’s not easy I can tell you that!

“He was a hard man to replace at No.1, but I’m having a good season and I am pleased with how it’s going.

“I feel like I’m getting there at Sheffield, I’ve got an engine which is working well around there, and as long as I’m doing my job for the team that’s the main thing.”

Queensland-born Grajczonek has been instrumental to the Tigers’ 13-meeting winning run which has moved them clear at the top of the table.

He has called on them to keep their run going as they head to Redcar tomorrow night (7.30pm) before a massive double header against Ipswich and Redcar at Owlerton on Sunday (3.30) as they aim to maintain their form ready for the all-important play-offs.

He added: “We’ve still got a long way to go before the play-offs, and we still don’t know who we’re going to pick yet.

“We just want to try and maintain our home record with the two meetings coming up this Sunday, then hopefully we can get a win when we go to Redcar on Friday.

“We need to get through these meetings unscathed, then we’ll think about the play-offs when we come to it.

“We can’t get ahead of ourselves and a lot can still happen before the play-offs.

“We still don’t know what’s happening with Todd (Kurtz), he needs to see someone about his hand, but hopefully he’s back soon as well.”