Sheffield speedway ace wants to build on promising start

Todd Kurtz has set his standards high – and he’s determined to keep it going.

The Australian racer made a dream Tigers Owlerton Championship debut in last week’s win over Berwick with 14+1.

And he admits the biggest test will be to keep up the standard for the rest of the season.

“It was a great night for me, I was so pleased to get that score,” he said. “I was surprised because when I’ve come here as a visiting rider I’ve never really done that well, I’ve always had a tough night. But this was different and now I feel dialled into the place I certainly feel I can kick on – but now I’ve set myself that standard the challenge is to keep it going and that won’t be easy.”

Tigers face Ipswich tomorrow in what promises to be a tough Owlerton test.

“We were beaten at their place and they’ve got some real quality in their side,” he said.

“It will be a much harder test than last week, with the greatest of respect to Berwick I rate Ipswich higher than them.

“When you have a team with the British Champion (Danny King) in the side then you know it will be hard and Rory Schlein has done big things throughout his career too. Any team can come to us and give us a tough test around Sheffield because it’s such a big, fast track.”

The club have announced the first 100 children arriving at Owlerton will be handed a free easter egg from the management.

“It’s great to see the club trying to bring in new fans, they really work hard,” Kurtz said.

“I had a tough couple of years down at Plymouth but Sheffield is run by good people who are ambitious.

“It’s a stable club and so far I’m enjoying it. I’m looking forward to every meeting.